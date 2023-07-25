2 unions vote ‘no confidence’ for Hampshire Regional school superintendent

By Daniel Santiago and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - There has been a vote of no confidence for the school superintendent of the Hampshire Regional School District as members of two teachers unions raise concerns.

This joint effort is amplifying the voices of teachers and other educational support personnel for the Hampshire Regional School Committee to take a closer look.

Hampshire Regional School Superintendent Diana Bonneville is facing a loss of support from teachers and other personnel in the district after members of the Hampshire Regional Education Association and Williamsburg Teachers Association have declared no confidence in the superintendent performing her duties fairly.

Western Mass News spoke to Greg Reynolds, co-president of the Hampshire Regional Education Association. He told us this decision goes beyond the interests of teachers and union members.

“We’re not an association that just says, ‘Ah, we don’t like something. No confidence.’ I mean, this is a thoughtful as far as what’s best for our school, our school community, certainly our staff as well, but primarily our students,” Reynolds said.

Both unions released specific areas of concern which include Bonneville reportedly failing to provide transparency around school budgets, her lack of communication and collaboration when hiring for leadership positions, rejecting feedback from her colleagues, and restructuring the team at the school district’s central office. Those are all reasons that Reynolds said could hurt education programs, health services, and the overall finances in schools for the next school year.

“If you’ll read the bullet points, we’re not happy, so that’s, you know, that’s where we are. We’ve had no fewer than five major administrators are no longer in our central office since the start of the school year,” Reynolds explained. “If this is part of a restructuring plan that’s well thought out and is fiscally responsible, and makes sense, and is in the best interest of our students, then I would expect the school committee to fully get behind it and if not, I would expect them to do whatever is in their power to kind of turn things around.”

Western Mass News checked out the Hampshire Regional School District website and found that Bonneville has been in this role for two years and her leadership extends over four different elementary schools in Williamsburg, Chesterfield, Westhampton, and Southampton, and one regional middle and high school in Westhampton.

When we reached out to the superintendent’s office for comment, we were told they just learned about the no confidence vote Tuesday morning. We are awaiting an official response from Bonneville.

Meanwhile, the Hampshire Regional School Committee plans to hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss complaints against Superintendent Bonneville in accordance with Massachusetts General Law.

