Athletic trainer reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice on Monday. The 18-year-old University of Southern California recruit went into cardiac arrest during a USC summer practice.

A spokesperson for the James family reports that USC medical staff, who were present at the practice, treated Bronny James before being transported to a hospital.

Matt Mills, assistant professor of athletic training at Springfield College, told Western Mass News that the team’s medical staff spring into action, which proved lifesaving for the young athlete.

“We’re really fortunate that many of these stories have happy endings at the end. It is something that we are seeing more and more frequently. It really emphasizes the value of having trained medical providers in close proximity to these events,” Mills said.

One piece of equipment that has proved lifesaving for others who have suffered from cardiac arrest is an automated external defibrillator or A.E.D. Westfield mom Susan Canning lost her son back in 2011 after he went into cardiac arrest and helped pass a state law to require A.E.D.’s at every high school sporting event in Massachusetts. It’s something she told Western Mass News could be the difference of life.

“It is essential that we have A.E.D.’s not only in our schools, but throughout our community in public locations. We know that when someone experiences a sudden cardiac arrest, having a defibrillator along with CPR increases double to triple the survival rate,” said Canning, who is direct of the Kev’s Foundation.

Bronny James now joins a list of high-profile athletes like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen who have suffered from cardiac arrest. Mills told Western Mass News with the right medical personnel around James, all signs point to a smooth recovery for the young USC Trojan.

“I’m sure he has a wonderful medical team around him who will be advising him every step of the way. We’ve heard the good news that he has made it out of the ICU, it’s a good first step. He certainly has a path forward as far as returning back to the basketball court,” Mills added.

A recovery timeline for Bronny James has not been released at this time. However, in July of last year, a teammate of James at USC, Vince Iwuchukwu, suffered a cardiac arrest during a summer training camp and was able to play for the Trojans six months after his recovery.

