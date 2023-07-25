Baystate midwife discusses importance of World IVF Day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was July 25 which may seem like an arbitrary date, but it’s actually the birthdate of movement – literally. It’s the birthday of the first child conceived through in-vitro fertilization.

On July 25, 1978, a British baby by the name of Louis Brown entered the world. The self-proclaimed first “test tube baby” was the first to be conceived through in-vitro fertilization, or IVF. Forty-five years later, her birthday is known as World IVF Day, which celebrates the use to science to grow a family. Baystate Medical Center midwife Meaghan Doyle-Malone sees it every day.

“There are many advancements in technology and research that has really allowed us to make a huge difference in people’s lives by assisting them in creating families or just simply by treating different complex hormonal disorders. There’s many improved success rates due to these advancements,” Doyle-Malone said.

According to 2020 data collected by the CDC, two percent of babies born every year are conceived through IVF contraception.

“It’s a very unique and rewarding experience. We form very close relationships with our patients as we work together and sometimes, these relationships last years,” Doyle-Malone added.

A report on the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s 2020 fertility clinic success rates found that, in 2020, 24 percent of IVF cycles resulted in live born infants. As age of the parents goes up, success rates fall.

“IVF can be a rollercoaster of emotions. We have successful outcomes, but there can sometimes be disappointments. As important as it is to celebrate the success, we also have to be mindful that not every journey is the same,” Doyle-Malone explained. “It’s a lot of emotional support and guidance for a lot of different couples.”

The process involves extraction of both sperm and egg from the parents, introducing them outside of the body, then depositing it into the womb. Fingers are crossed that even one embryo attaches for a pregnancy to begin. It’s a true test of the mind and body.

“That’s why I think World IVF Day is providing an opportunity in the fertility community to come together, share experiences, and offer support to one another,” Doyle-Malone noted.

Doyle-Malone also said while she may know a family for a long time, it could be for multiple reasons, it may take some longer to conceive, and some may return after a pregnancy for more children. Others, she has run into outside of the clinic for a chance to meet their new babies.

