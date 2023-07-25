Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron announces retirement

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron warms up before Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round...
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron warms up before Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has announced that he will be stepping away from the ice.

In a statement released by the Bruins on Tuesday, Bergeron said that he has been able to “live my dream every day” for the last 20 years and that it was an honor to play “in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play.”

He continued by noting that “It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player.”

Bergeron, who turned 38 years old on Monday, played nearly 1,300 games during his professional career, all of which was with the Bruins. He won a Stanley Cup with the team in 2011 and leaves the game with 427 games, 613 assists, and 1,040 points. He was also a six-time recipient of the Frank J. Selke Trophy which the NHL presents “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

“As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn’t a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love,” Bergeron explained.

On Twitter, the Bruins said that there were “not enough words” to describe Bergeron’s impact and that he “did it all with the utmost respect, class, and character.” They added that “Quite simply, you always made us proud.”

Bergeron’s full statement appears below:

