Flash Flood Threat Eases Tonight; Dry and Hotter Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Flooding and flash flooding continues across central Hampden County with warnings in place through 7:15PM.

Numerous rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have been impacting our area since early this afternoon, bringing 2-4 inches of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to ease up this evening and should taper off close to sunset.

Drier air builds in tonight and overnight, allowing low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s to low 60s with some clearing skies. Patchy fog is also expected.

Torrential downpours and gusty wind rolled through Springfield Tuesday afternoon, as seen from outside our Western Mass News studios

Sunshine returns Wednesday and we end up with a dry weather day. Humidity will be a bit lower and breezes light out of the southwest. Temperatures warm quickly and highs approach 90 in the afternoon-possibly the first of a heat wave. Humidity begins to climb Wednesday night and dew points soar into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Both Thursday and Friday may feature dangerous heat indices as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s and the dew point gets to around 70+ degrees. At times each afternoon may feel close to or over 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Pioneer Valley from 11am Thursday to 8am Friday.

Our next chance for thunderstorms will come Thursday afternoon or evening with a passing disturbance. With high heat and humidity in place, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is looking likely. Nearly all of southern New England is under a “slight” severe risk Thursday for damaging straight line wind, hail and even a tornado-though it’s still early to get into possible severe details. Storms look to move through quickly, but flash flooding is possible as the storms move through.

Friday is looking rain-free, but likely hotter with highs in the low to middle 90s and a heat index of 98-104 degrees. A strong cold front will approach our region Saturday with another round of strong to severe storms and a change in airmass. While Saturday will be another hot, humid day, once the front passes, temperatures and humidity lower. A stretch of dry, refreshing and cooler weather is possible from Sunday into early next week.

