Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

While rain may have taped in Springfield by late Tuesday afternoon, some dark skies could be...
While rain may have taped in Springfield by late Tuesday afternoon, some dark skies could be seen and thunder could be heard roaring in the distance.(Western Mass News)
By Maria Wilson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While rain may have taped in Springfield by late Tuesday afternoon, some dark skies could be seen and thunder could be heard roaring in the distance. However, none of that compares to the dramatic scene earlier in the day when heavy rain, wind, and even hail ripped through our area.

The storms left behind flooded roadways as well.  Krystale Bedrick from Ware spent the day in Springfield with her family when the storm hit and recalled those scary moments behind the wheel during the storm.

“We had almost no visibility at some points. We were driving on the highway and had slowed down to about 10 miles per hour with how the traffic was going. There was so much rain on the road,” Bedrick explained.

Torrential downpours and gusty wind rolled through Springfield Tuesday afternoon, as seen from outside our Western Mass News studios

Bedrick told us it felt like the rain left almost as quickly as it came. The area remains in a Flash Flood Warning.

City streets are known to flood more quickly than others, so if you will be traveling in the area, it’s best to drive slow and to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Western Mass News cameras were rolling as a tree fell during a storm Tuesday afternoon in Springfield

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield
A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
Heavy rain, strong wind at Western Mass News studios
Showers and storms today, oppressive heat and humidity late week
Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him...
Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Paper-Board Packaging competition, teen leadership experience program
MGM Springfield Sign
MGM Springfield fined $20,000 for unauthorized sports betting
Tuesday was July 25 which may seem like an arbitrary date, but it’s actually the birthdate of...
Baystate midwife discusses importance of World IVF Day
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against...
Athletic trainer reacts to Bronny James cardiac arrest