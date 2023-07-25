Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While rain may have taped in Springfield by late Tuesday afternoon, some dark skies could be seen and thunder could be heard roaring in the distance. However, none of that compares to the dramatic scene earlier in the day when heavy rain, wind, and even hail ripped through our area.

The storms left behind flooded roadways as well. Krystale Bedrick from Ware spent the day in Springfield with her family when the storm hit and recalled those scary moments behind the wheel during the storm.

“We had almost no visibility at some points. We were driving on the highway and had slowed down to about 10 miles per hour with how the traffic was going. There was so much rain on the road,” Bedrick explained.

Torrential downpours and gusty wind rolled through Springfield Tuesday afternoon, as seen from outside our Western Mass News studios

Bedrick told us it felt like the rain left almost as quickly as it came. The area remains in a Flash Flood Warning.

City streets are known to flood more quickly than others, so if you will be traveling in the area, it’s best to drive slow and to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Western Mass News cameras were rolling as a tree fell during a storm Tuesday afternoon in Springfield

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.