Hadley woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize in Hadley has claimed her prize.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley picked up her prize at lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday.

Her Powerball ticket was one of three tickets from Massachusetts that won $1 million from last Wednesday’s drawing, which had one winner in California of the $1.08 billion jackpot. She reportedly chose numbers 7 and 11 for the name of the convenience store chain and race car numbers 10, 13, and 24 for her remaining numbers.

Wentworth-Cadieux is reportedly using her winnings to buy a summer home.

The store at which Wentworth-Cadieux’s winning ticket was sold, Pride at 445 Russell Street in Hadley, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The other two $1 million winning tickets in Massachusetts were sold in Franklin and Waltham.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.