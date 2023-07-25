Hadley woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley claimed her $1 million Powerball prize at Mass. Lottery...
Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley claimed her $1 million Powerball prize at Mass. Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday, July 21(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The winner of a $1 million Powerball prize in Hadley has claimed her prize.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux of Hadley picked up her prize at lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Friday.

Her Powerball ticket was one of three tickets from Massachusetts that won $1 million from last Wednesday’s drawing, which had one winner in California of the $1.08 billion jackpot. She reportedly chose numbers 7 and 11 for the name of the convenience store chain and race car numbers 10, 13, and 24 for her remaining numbers.

Wentworth-Cadieux is reportedly using her winnings to buy a summer home.

The store at which Wentworth-Cadieux’s winning ticket was sold, Pride at 445 Russell Street in Hadley, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The other two $1 million winning tickets in Massachusetts were sold in Franklin and Waltham.

