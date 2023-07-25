Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends

Investigators searched the Gilgo Beach suspect’s home with K9 and ground-penetrating radar. (CNN, NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND, SUFFOLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An intense police search of the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann is now complete, authorities said Tuesday as they ended a 12-day hunt for evidence that involved ripping up the yard and the discovery of basement vault containing hundreds of weapons kept by the man accused of killing at least three women more than a decade ago.

At a press conference outside the Massapequa Park home where Heuermann lived with his wife and two kids, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said police had found a “tremendous amount of information” during their search.

He declined to describe the bulk of the material, but said there was not a “singular piece of evidence” that jumped out to him.

The search turned up at least 279 weapons kept inside a thick basement vault large enough for a person to walk into, Tierney said. Police took boxes of additional evidence from the house, which he described as a “very cluttered environment.”

An effort in recent days to dig up the backyard in search of possible clues about where the murders were committed did not yield any “large items of evidence,” he added.

A coalition of law enforcement agencies has been poring over the property since July 14th, when Heuermann was arrested and charged with killing three women – Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman – and dumping their bodies along a remote stretch of coastal highway near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago. Prosecutors identified him as the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Heuermann, who worked as an architect in Manhattan, has denied the charges through his lawyer.

The killings, all of which involved women engaged in sex work, happened while Heuermann’s family members were out of town, according to court papers. There is no indication his wife or children had knowledge of the crimes, Tierney said.

During the search, police used scanning technology to identify “disturbances” in the ground outside Heuermann’s property, Tierney said. An excavator dug up the yard, and investigators with shovels could be seen scraping through freshly upturned earth.

Police were also seen pulling a large doll encased in glass and a portrait of a woman with a bruise on her face from the house. All of the material recovered from the house will soon be tested for DNA and blood samples that may be relevant to the case.

“We won’t know exactly what we have for quite some time, just given the sheer volume of evidence that was taken,” Tierney said.

The end of the search comes as police in Las Vegas and South Carolina are beginning their own investigations into whether the suspect may have been connected to any unresolved cases. Heuermann owns a timeshare in Las Vegas and planned to retire in a remote area of South Carolina, where his brother currently lives.

Tierney declined to discuss specifics in the other cases on Tuesday, but noted the investigation “is not limited to New York state.”

Heuermann is due back in court on August 1st.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield
A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
Heavy rain, strong wind at Western Mass News studios
Showers and storms today, oppressive heat and humidity late week
Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him...
Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield

Latest News

While rain may have taped in Springfield by late Tuesday afternoon, some dark skies could be...
Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of western Massachusetts
Tree falls during Springfield storm
VIDEO: Tree falls as storm rolls through Springfield
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks to reporters during a news...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses Idaho hospital defamation case, must pay millions in fines
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike