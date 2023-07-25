Local swimming, boating spots remain closed due to last week’s downpours

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Later this week, a potential heatwave is set to slam into western mass however after last week’s downpours, local swimming and boating spots could still be closed due to debris and bacteria levels mucking up the water.

Since last week’s flooding, water levels have receded to near normal levels in most waterways. However, some people we spoke with today told us some spots still have some work to do before it’s safe for people to enjoy.

A stretch of 90-degree days is expected to heat up western Massachusetts. However, due to inclement weather and floods that have rocked our region over the past few weeks some ponds and rivers for folks to cool off in are unsafe for people to take a dip.

Musante Pond in Northampton closed on July 13 due to heavy rain and flood waters leaving a debris field and excessive amounts of E. coli in the water.

“Devastated, because my husband and I actually came out here the day after the day after the rains stopped,” expressed Lucy Van Atta of Northampton. “Of course, it was a wreck, the ropes were tangled up everywhere.”

Lucy Van Atta told Western Mass News, she and her husband are big fans of this beach.

As of July 20, the local swimming spot has fully opened back up after passing its E.coli level test on July 19. Just in time for a potential heat wave in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

“I’m very glad to be swimming in the natural water in a beautiful outdoor space,” added Van Atta. “That will be essential in the next heat wave.”

Up in Plainfield, the Park and Recreation Department shut down the popular Plainfield Pond on Monday, due to a non-flooding reason. It seems burrowed hornets have been stinging people who stepped on the beach just trying to enjoy the sunshine.

As for the Connecticut River, it’s had its fair share of flood damage with debris racing down the river’s current.

General manager of the Oxbow Marina, Clay Duda told Western Mass News water levels are still fairly high as dry weather creeps through western Mass.

“Water levels are receding,” noted Duda. “They are still about three feet higher than normal, and they are expected to go down by the weekend.”

Duda is sending a warning to boaters, he said it’s better to be safe than sorry and keep your boats docked, while crews fix the flood damage.

“The river is unsafe right now,” said Duda. “There is debris out there that has moved around. There are also the river markers that aren’t out there; if they are out there, they’re not in the right spots. The current has shifted them back and forth. You might want to take it easy and stay local.”

Dudda added that for boaters, it may not be safe to get back on the water for the next couple of weeks.

