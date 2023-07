MGM Springfield fined $20,000 for unauthorized sports betting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has issued a $20,000 fine to MGM Springfield for offering unauthorized sports wagers on two events involving a Massachusetts college teams.

The events were a Harvard versus Yale men’s basketball game and a Harvard versus Brown men’s basketball game. Those events took place on February 3 and February 4.

Wagering was available for around 20 hours each time and a total of 28 tickets included wagers on them.

The unauthorized wagering was due to an error by MGM Springfield’s vendor, BetMGM, which had incorrectly designated Harvard as being located in Connecticut.

