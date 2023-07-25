‘Millions of dollars in repairs’: Town leaders, residents react to storm damage in Franklin County

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rains have left behind significant damage in communities in Franklin County and the northern part of Massachusetts.

Deerfield and Conway were two of those communities hit the hardest. The town administrator in Conway told us they are looking for ways to secure funding to pay for the damages, but they mostly hope for rain to hold off as they move forward.

Heavy rain has led to widespread damage across New England throughout the month of July. One person from Hatfield recalled what she experienced when visiting Vermont two weeks ago.

“My wife and I were actually camping with our travel trailer for the very first time near Rutland Vermont,” said Murph Kenney of Hatfield. “So, we didn’t come home until the Tuesday after the Monday rains, and it took us a good 6.5 hours to get home it should’ve taken 2 hours and 20 minutes. Lots of washed-out roads, lots of debris in the waters and huge swamps where there should have been fields.”

Up in Franklin County, a second rainstorm on Friday left behind damage on almost every road in the town of Conway.

“At the moment all I can do is work with our highway superintendent to assess the damage to find out exactly how much this is going to cost us,” explained Véronique Blanchard. “We declared an emergency on the 10th at the first big event and then on the 21st. We have a few big, paved roads that have big chunks out of them. Right now, every road in town is passable, very carefully except Main Poland is closed. Adams Road, Harrison Road. Thankfully nobody is living up there right now.”

Western Mass News spoke with Conway’s town administrator. She told us many backyards and basements in Conway experienced flood damage.

“There’s been certain areas that’s been absolutely horrendous,” noted Blanchard. “We had one person whose driveway was washed out during the first event got washed out again during the second event, we have homes on the street I live on, four of them had basements flooded that have to have the fire department come back multiple times water all the way up to their first floors.”

She expects it to cost millions of dollars for repairs, but that exact number is still being worked out.

“We had the emergency operations center open several times,” added Blanchard. “We have a new emergency management director whose been wonderful working with at least two MEMA reps who have been up here, and I’ve been on the phone with several others plus Representative Natalie Blais, Senator Paul Mark and also U.S. Representative Jim McGovern.”

Our First Alert Meteorologists told us Conway picked up over eight inches of rain on Friday, with about four inches falling in the first hours. Blanchard shares what they learned from that rainstorm and how they will move forward.

“With that much rain coming down in that shortened amount of time, we’ve discovered some areas where there really are problems,” said Blanchard. “Maybe look at how to redirect water because if this is a sign of things to come, we definitely have work to do to prepare for the future as well.”

She added they will be driving around Tuesday to assess the damage from Friday’s damage and will send that information to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

