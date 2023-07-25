Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house

FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022....
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home, and will perform 50 hours of community service, authorities said Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Pete Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday.

The 29-year-old “Saturday Night Live” and “King of Staten Island” actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Davidson was seven years old when his father, Scott, a New York firefighter, died responding to the 9/11 attacks.

Davidson pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor and was put in an 18-month diversion that also includes 12 hours of traffic school, an order to obey all laws and restitution that was not specified.

When Davidson was charged on June 16, prosecutors called the March 4 crash a “serious collision.” No one was reported injured.

Davidson’s latest show, “Bupkis,” debuted on Peacock in May, and he stars in the forthcoming film “Dumb Money.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him...
Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield
Mass. State Police, Palmer crews responded to a motor vehicle crash near Springfield Street in...
1 dead after car near Springfield St. strikes guardrail, rolls down an embarkment in Palmer

Latest News

Heavy rain, strong wind at Western Mass News studios
VIDEO: Storm rolls through Springfield
UPS union deal's impact on back-to-school shopping
A Colorado State Patrol trooper was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected impaired...
WATCH: Colorado state trooper hit by suspected impaired driver, falls off bridge
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice