Town by Town: Paper-Board Packaging competition, teen leadership experience program

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.

The North American Paper-Board Packaging competition was held on Tuesday in Springfield.

The fun event was held inside the MassLive building on Main Street.

This is the premier competition for carton manufacturers involved in the concept, design, print, and shelf appeal of paperboard packaging.

The event has come to Springfield each year even in 2020.

Lastly, the Storrowton’s Village Museum invited young people to come to experience some 19th century trades in a hands-on setting.

The goal of the program was to show how these trades are still applicable in the 21st century.

Students were able to choose options like blacksmithing, open-hearth cooking, or a creative writing experience.

It’s all part of Storrowton’s teen leadership experience program.

