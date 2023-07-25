Town by Town: West Springfield Fire Chief retires, New England Morgan horse show kicks off

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to West Springfield and Northampton.

The West Springfield Fire Department celebrated both retirement and a swearing in.

This afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. Chief Bob Manchino was congratulated at the West Springfield Fire Department Headquarters for all of his years of service.

The fire department also had a swearing in ceremony for Christopher Bartone who was promoted from deputy fire chief to fire chief. Congrats!

Lastly, the New England Morgan horse show took place on Monday morning around 9 a.m.

This year was the 84th anniversary of the New England show, which is the second biggest on the morgan horse circuit.

There were over 200 classes in the competition, this included carriage driving, horse dressage and much more.

