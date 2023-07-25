Williamsburg bridge closed indefinitely due to severe weather damage

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clean up efforts continue in one local community hit hard by recent flooding, two severe rainstorms damaged residents’ yards and even left one bridge closed.

Many people in Williamsburg we spoke with say the rain left as quickly as it came, but the damage it’s left behind, particularly to one of the town’s bridges, will linger for a long time.

“We’re just kind of coming together as a community trying to get everything sorted out,” said Anna Shadrick of Williamsburg.

A community coming together after devastating rain and flooding ripped through Williamsburg and surrounding towns, not once but twice in recent weeks.

“It came really fast and went really fast,” added Shadrick.

Williamsburg resident Anna Shadrick said her family is left picking up the pieces after last Monday’s storm destroyed her backyard.

“Our backyard flooded Monday with the big rain and flood,” explained Shadrick. “And that was difficult because our family is cleaning up and it’s taking a long time.”

Shadrick showed us this picture of her backyard where water levels rose.

“A good three feet in some places and our bark mulch pretty much got up and just left,” said Shadrick.

Western Mass News spoke with Denise Banister who is the emergency manager from Williamsburg, she said the town’s DPW, fire and police departments kicked it into high gear when it came to recovery now, most of the damage on public roads has been fixed.

While Williamsburg wasn’t impacted by the latest round of storms late last week, Banister said the town faces a “long road ahead.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation closed the Bridge Street Bridge after the July 16 storm and will remain shut down indefinitely.

Banister said the bridge will need to be fully replaced at some point in the near future.

Something Shadrick said she’ll feel the impact of…

“I do think it’ll effect the commute because it’s the way out of the Dunkin’ Donuts and my family takes that a lot so definitely could affect my life and a lot of others in the community,” noted Shadrick.

The roads back up to 100 percent in Williamsburg.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting this Thursday to share with the public their design plans so far on fixing Bridge Street over the Mill River.

