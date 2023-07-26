Deerfield firefighter saves woman from car that fell into flood waters

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter jumped into action when flood waters trapped a woman in her car in Deerfield last week. Deerfield Assistant Fire Chief Ben Clark just happened to be in the right place at the right time. During last Friday’s severe flooding, he came across a woman trapped in her car as the road eroded out from under the vehicle.

On July 21, Clark was scouting the area by his house for damage during last week’s flooding when someone passing by alerted him to check out lower road, where flood waters were tearing at the pavement. When he arrived on the scene, he saw a car falling into a 20-foot trench and hanging on for dear life by the back tires.

“Nobody else was around. I came up to the car and she was yelling for help. I tried to figure out how I could get her out, but it was basically being held up by her tires,” Clark explained.

Clark estimated that the rushing water below was about five feet deep when he went sprang into action. Luckily for the woman behind the wheel, Clark had everything he needed to rescue her in the back of his truck.

“I have a life jacket in my truck because that we use for river rescues. I grabbed that and got on the radio for help,” Clark added.

However, by the time he turned around with his gear in hand, the car had dropped into the rushing water below and was dragged over 100 feet downstream. The woman in the car intentionally or not turned her wheel, which spun the car and wedged her vehicle on a piece of debris. Clark went down the hill, into the stream, and got her away from the wreck and onto solid ground where an ambulance was standing by.

“I told her after she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She was just driving along, trying to get home, and the road collapsed. It could’ve happened to anybody. I, fortunately, was in the right place at the right time,” Clark said.

The victim of the crash was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Clark told Western Mass News that he got a hero’s welcome from his family after they heard about what happened. However, Clark told us the hero label is just a part of his regular 9-to-5 day.

“I would hope anyone would do that, but I didn’t feel like that at the time. It’s nice to have the recognition, but also, like I said, I was sort of doing my duty,” Clark added.

Clark told Western Mass News he hasn’t followed up with the woman he rescued, but he is hopeful she is doing well.

