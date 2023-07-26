Expected hot temperatures could have impact on your medications

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of very hot days is expected to hit western Massachusetts and medical professionals are urging those who use prescription drugs to be safe by storing and using their medications properly.

A string of 90-degree days is predicted to heat up western mass and the rising temperatures could have a negative effect on medications. Dr. Melissa Mattison, assistant dean of experiential education and associate professor for the College of Pharmacy at Western New England University, told Western Mass News that if left out in the heat for too long, active ingredients in some medications may break down, which would make them less effective.

“It may not be as stable. In a really hot car, it heats up really in a matter of minutes. It can affect stability, which can ultimately affect the efficacy for a patient of the medication,” Mattison added.

Mattison told us that, on hot days, medications should be kept in a room temperature environment. However, some drugs do require you to store them in a cooler location, like your refrigerator. Mattison also told us some medications could make you more vulnerable to the heat.

“There could be an increase in phototoxicity, so, you could get more of a sunburn or skin rash from certain medications or certain antibiotics like tetracycline, fluoroquinolones, sulfa-containing drugs, antifungals, diuretics,” Mattison noted.

Mattison added that beating the heat when using or storing prescription meds comes down to the basics.

“Check in with your pharmacist if you have any questions about those. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and stay inside,” Mattison said.

If you are traveling with prescription drugs this summer, Mattison said keeping them in a cooler with ice is your best bet for safe storage, but make sure you keep those meds in a bag to keep them from getting wet. Humidity and exposure to moisture are other ways your drugs can lose effectiveness.

