Former Chicopee School Superintendent court case ruling places evidence in question

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lynn Clark, the former Chicopee School Superintendent who was indicted by a federal grand jury charged with lying to the FBI. All of this as she is accused of threatening a local police chief candidate using a fake phone number. Now, a key ruling places nearly 100 text messages used as evidence in question.

A judge has now granted a motion to suppress Clark’s cell phone as evidence but now there is another way for prosecutors to still gather data to determine if she sent the messages.

Western Mass News brought questions to one local professor on how this development could impact her chances in court.

On Monday, a federal court judge in Springfield granted Lynn Clark the motion to withhold the contents of her cellphone in an ongoing court case against the former Chicopee Public Schools superintendent.

Here’s how we got here...

Timeline:

December 2021: Law enforcement receives a report that a police chief candidate in Chicopee received text threats, forcing the victim to withdraw from consideration.

April 6, 2022: Lynn Clark is taken into federal custody in connection with the threats.

April 21, 2022: Clark is indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false claims to federal investigators.

April 22, 2022: Clark is relieved of her duties as Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent.

April 27, 2022: Clark enters a not guilty plea.

Clark is accused of sending approximately 99 threatening text messages to a police chief candidate using a “burner app” asking the victim to withdraw their application.

But a judge has now ruled the cell phone evidence retrieved by investigators is not permissible, due to Clark retracting her initial cooperation with investigators the day of her arrest, which included sharing her electronic passcodes.

Despite the cell phone ruling, the court denied a similar motion for her laptop computer meaning federal prosecutors can still access data through that device.

We brought questions to Creaig Dunton, a local criminal justice professor at Western New England University to find out why the discrepancy?

“There’s a little more precedent for that, which is why I believe the laptop was acceptable because of what they call the inevitable discovery rule,” explained Prof. Dunton. “Even if she hadn’t given them the passcode at the moment, they would have been able to access it anyway.”

According to court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News, federal agents executed a search warrant for her cell phone and computer at her home in Belchertown. After providing agents with the incorrect passcode, Clark eventually complied.

“It’s possible she just didn’t remember the codes and it took her a bit to remember them or it could have been an intentional way to mislead them,” added Prof. Dunton.

Another element at play, the use of “biometric data” including “Face ID” and “Touch ID” technology.

“Really the case law on that has not been clearly settled and any time that comes up, it’s been a point of argument,” said Prof. Dunton.

The court ruling states …

“In this case, the warrant did allow the FBI to use biometric data, but there was no evidence presented that any effort was made to open the phone in that way or that biometric access was enabled on the phone.”

Dunton said the crux in this case is determining if Clark was the one who sent the messages and whether authorities can access that data from her laptop. But he said he has his doubts.

“If it was intentionally meant to be anonymous and tied to a cell phone, it’s probably not too likely they’re going to be able to have access to that,” noted Prof. Dunton.

We reached out to Clark’s defense attorney who declined our request for comment. He also added that at this time there’s no date in place yet for the next court proceeding.

