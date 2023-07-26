Gillette Stadium makes renovations ahead of 2023 NFL Season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The New England Patriots are working just as hard off the field as on the field to get ready for kickoff.

Summer training camp opened up to the public on Wednesday, allowing fans a first look at some fresh faces in Foxborough, including first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez.

While Gonzalez displays his speed on the field, crews are working just as fast to complete a 225-million dollar renovation project in the north end zone of Gillette Stadium.

“The reaction has been incredible, I think what’s most incredible has been when you just pull up to the stadium. the size and the scale of everything,” says Chief Marketing Officer for Kraft Sports & Entertainment, Jen Ferron about the renovations currently under construction.

A 218-foot-tall lighthouse towers over the stadium with a 360-degree observation deck, which will be accessible for fans visiting Gillette Stadium year-round.

“The view up there is spectacular. You have 360-degree views around the property, you can see Boston and Providence,” Ferron observed.

Overlooking the field, a 22,000 square-foot video board. It’s the largest HD screen at an outdoor stadium in the country.

“It’s really cool, it’s really big,” said one Patriots fan.

You can see these renovations for yourself at the regular season home opener, on September 10th, as the Patriots host the reigning NFC Champion, the Philadelphia Eagles.

