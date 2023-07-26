Hot and Humid Thursday with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Mass from Thursday morning through the evening…

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am Thursday to 8pm Friday for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and southern Berkshire County…

A very warm afternoon across western Mass with highs nearing 90 throughout the Pioneer Valley thanks to mostly sunny skies. It’s possible we remain shy of 90 this afternoon at Westover, but downtown should end up there.

Southerly breezes linger tonight, bringing dew points into the 70s by Thursday. Expect a dry night, but a mild and muggy one.

Thursday will feature an elevated risk for severe weather across western Mass and is a First Alert Weather Day.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING LIVE BELOW:

The details on storms are still difficult to pinpoint due to a chance for some wet weather in the morning. If this occurs and we end up mainly cloudy early on, our severe threat may lower. Scattered thunderstorms become more likely by the mid afternoon and evening and may bring damaging wind, flooding rainfall, frequent lightning and even hail or a tornado. We will also see a very humid and warm day with highs nearing 90 and a heat index possibly nearing 100 (again depending on how the morning shapes up). Breezy throughout the day too with a southwesterly wind at 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph. Stronger gusts are expected in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ending Thursday evening and skies should clear out overnight with some fog. Sunshine is back for Friday and temperatures should soar into the lower and middle 90s-by far our hottest day this week. Dew points also look high, which will likely make it feel closer to 100.

Dangerous heat may linger into the start of the weekend as highs Saturday get back into the middle to upper 80s with dew points in the 70s. However, a strong cold front will bring likely showers and thunderstorms to our area followed by a change in airmass. Some severe storms are possible again along with a threat for flooding and flash flooding.

A cooler, drier airmass builds into New England late Saturday night behind a departing cold front. Lower humidity will give us a nice refreshing/comfortable feel and should help nighttime lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s early next week. Daytime weather is looking quiet Sunday into early next week with some sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Latest News

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dry, but getting hot Wednesday. Heat Advisories begin Thursday for the valley.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Dan's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Spotty showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, then some heat on the way.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast