Hot and Humid Thursday with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Mass from Thursday morning through the evening…

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am Thursday to 8pm Friday for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and southern Berkshire County…

A very warm afternoon across western Mass with highs nearing 90 throughout the Pioneer Valley thanks to mostly sunny skies. It’s possible we remain shy of 90 this afternoon at Westover, but downtown should end up there.

Southerly breezes linger tonight, bringing dew points into the 70s by Thursday. Expect a dry night, but a mild and muggy one.

Thursday will feature an elevated risk for severe weather across western Mass and is a First Alert Weather Day.

The details on storms are still difficult to pinpoint due to a chance for some wet weather in the morning. If this occurs and we end up mainly cloudy early on, our severe threat may lower. Scattered thunderstorms become more likely by the mid afternoon and evening and may bring damaging wind, flooding rainfall, frequent lightning and even hail or a tornado. We will also see a very humid and warm day with highs nearing 90 and a heat index possibly nearing 100 (again depending on how the morning shapes up). Breezy throughout the day too with a southwesterly wind at 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph. Stronger gusts are expected in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ending Thursday evening and skies should clear out overnight with some fog. Sunshine is back for Friday and temperatures should soar into the lower and middle 90s-by far our hottest day this week. Dew points also look high, which will likely make it feel closer to 100.

Dangerous heat may linger into the start of the weekend as highs Saturday get back into the middle to upper 80s with dew points in the 70s. However, a strong cold front will bring likely showers and thunderstorms to our area followed by a change in airmass. Some severe storms are possible again along with a threat for flooding and flash flooding.

A cooler, drier airmass builds into New England late Saturday night behind a departing cold front. Lower humidity will give us a nice refreshing/comfortable feel and should help nighttime lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s early next week. Daytime weather is looking quiet Sunday into early next week with some sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.

