Man suspected of shooting and injuring Dallas-area doctor was then shot and injured by police

CEDAR HILL, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and injuring a doctor at a Dallas-area medical building was shot and injured Tuesday by police officers after his vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle and officers could see he had a long gun, police said.

Police in Cedar Hill, located just southwest of Dallas, said that officers were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. to Methodist Family Health Center after getting a call about a person with a gun in the building. A minute later, the dispatcher heard a gunshot.

The first officer arrived at 12:21 p.m. and saw a doctor on the ground in front of the building with a gunshot wound, police said. Police said that another officer saw a man with a long gun leaving the scene, police said. Police said that the officer then relayed the suspect’s vehicle information to other officers. At 12:22 p.m., the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a crash just down the road.

Police said that after the crash, the suspect still had the long gun and five officers fired their weapons toward him.

The doctor who was injured was in stable condition at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, while the suspect was in critical condition, police said. The driver of the car the suspect’s vehicle was in a collision with was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Last fall, a man fatally shot a nurse and a social worker Methodist Dallas Medical Center after accusing his girlfriend, who had just given birth, of infidelity. Also last fall, a visitor was killed in a hospital shooting in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In June 2022, a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before killing himself.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.