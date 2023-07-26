Patriots training camp gets underway in Foxboro

FOXBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Patriots football is back. Wednesday marked the first day of training camp and the Foxboro faithful came out in full force

Fans packed the stands behind Gillette Stadium to watch their team practice for the very first time this season.

Our cameras were rolling as the Pats hit the field and the fans were on their feet. Third year quarterback Mac Jones and newcomer Juju Smith-Schuster received the biggest rounds of applause.

Smith-Schuster, the big signing in the wide receiver room, won a Super Bowl ring last year with the Chiefs after half a decade in Pittsburgh. Patriots fans hope he will dance his way into the end zone in 2023.

There’s been some big additions on the field and off of it.

Western Mass News reporter Matt Sottile at Gillette Stadium and will have the latest throughout the day online and live at noon and 4 p.m. on ABC40.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.