Residents, regional power grid preparing for upcoming hot temperatures

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat on Wednesday wasn’t too bad, but the next few days, however, have the potential to make it feel over 100 degrees.

“I think is something we have to think about, especially as we’re older. When you are kids, you can go out and play and you don’t feel it, but I think you really need to stay in and not, you know, drink plenty of water…all the stuff they tell you, I think we really need to listen,” said Sue Dion of Chicopee.

Temperatures rising into the 90s this week is an urgent situation for some people in western mass, for others, not so much.

“I’m not really too concerned about it. [Reporter: Why is that?] Because I have an air conditioner at home and then, of course, we come to the Chicopee senior center and we have air here,” added Linda Gauthier of Chicopee.

Cooling centers, like the Rivermills Senior Center in Chicopee, are opening up across western Massachusetts due to the potential heat wave we could feel in the next three days. Sherry Manyak, the executive director of the Chicopee Council on Aging, told Western Mass News that some locations could extend their hours if the need is there.

“Well, in the past, even on the weekends, if it’s been a heat wave for a long time, we’ll open up for the weekends, in the past,” Manyak said. “We haven’t got to that point yet because we’re just starting out, but you know, we’re open to that if it needs to happen.”

Visiting beaches across western Massachusetts is another way to keep cool this summer, but for those looking to do just that at Musante Beach in Northampton, enjoying the water may have to wait. We found the beach closed on Wednesday. In checking the city’s website, we found that high levels of E.coli bacteria have been detected, the second time in less than two weeks.

The summer heat also raises concern about the efficiency of the electric power grid across Massachusetts. ISO New England spokesperson Matt Kakley told us they are not worried about the heat increasing in the next few days.

“The power system is strong right now. It is reliable. We’re under normal operating procedures and we expect that to continue the rest of the week and throughout the rest of the summer,” Kakley explained.

Kakley also told us which day they expect people to use the most electricity.

“What we’re forecasting right now is that electricity demand on the regional system will peak on Friday, you know, late afternoon, early evening, around 23,500 megawatts, which would be, you know, the highest that we’ve seen so far this year, but is in line with our projection entering the year, which was about 24,000 megawatts, so even a little bit under that,” Kakley noted.

Kakley also recommended keeping energy saving actions in mind, like cooling off our homes during the evening hours instead of midday.

