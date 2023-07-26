State Lawmakers propose bill to address ‘Ghost guns’

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State lawmakers are hoping to vote on a bill that would address how people are getting weapons and where they can carry them.

The bill would crack down on ‘ghost guns’ which at this point are untraceable. Under the proposed legislation, both the barrel of a gun and the receiver would need to be serialized and registered.

As lawmakers continue to debate the specifics of the bill, Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan says there is one thing everyone can agree on.

“There’s some differences in opinions in some parts of the bill, but what everyone’s unified on is ghost guns. Those are the guns that get produced by 3-D printers and we need to address that. We need to make it illegal for people to import or make guns in Massachusetts for these types of weapons that many times, they’re on the streets with no ability to identify where they came from. I wouldn’t rely on those weapons, they sometimes disintegrate after one or two uses but those one or two uses can be lethal to the community.” stated Sullivan.

Ware Police Chief Sean Carvier agrees outlawing ghost guns and requiring all firearms to have a serial number is beneficial, but other than that, he says he is against the bill. He says Massachusetts already has strong laws when it comes to gun control.

One part of the bill Chief Carvier says is particularly concerning is how it would establish ‘safe zones’ making it illegal to carry firearms in certain locations, like in houses of worship and other public spaces.

“The bill’s a travesty when you prohibit the assistance police can get from legal gun owners. It’s always nice knowing that police and citizens can carry in certain areas where if something does happen, you can have assistance.”

Work on this bill is still underway, State Representative Carlos Gonazales tells Western Mass News, the decision has just been made to push any action on this legislation to the fall session.

