As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages.

The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature. It did note in a statement that the service is “expanding the boundaries of content creation” by showcasing the written creativity users have previously had to share via comments and video captions.

TikTok announced the new feature late Monday.

It wasn’t clear to what extent users embraced text posts in their first full day of availability. That’s partly because searching on variations of the term “text post” largely turned up examples of a popular video genre — those focused on text message phone conversations, typically selected for humorous effect. There were also a few brave users offering video explanations on how to make text posts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield
A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Berkshire County.
Police locate body of man reported missing at Sheffield farm
Dry, but getting hot Wednesday. Heat Advisories begin Thursday for the valley.
Flash Flood Threat Eases Tonight; Dry and Hotter Wednesday
Willie Valentin had drugs, a ghost gun, and ammunition on him when police said they pulled him...
Drugs, ghost gun found during traffic stop in Enfield

Latest News

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz....
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
Lynn Clark, the former Chicopee School Superintendent who was indicted by a federal grand jury...
Former Chicopee School Superintendent court case ruling places evidence in question
A Kroger store in Tennessee has converted to self-checkout only.
No cashiers: Kroger location converts to entirely self-checkout