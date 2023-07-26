Wilbraham crews respond to power outage caused by downed tree, wires

Wilbraham crews respond to power outage caused by downed tree, wires
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Wilbraham are on scene to downed tree with wires that has caused a power outage in the area of Springfield Street on Tuesday evening.

According to the Wilbraham Regional Emergency Communications Center, a tree came down along with electrical wires that have caused an outage in the 500 block of Springfield Street.

Officials said Springfield Street is closed due to the tree blocking the roadway and asks the public to seek alternative routes at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

