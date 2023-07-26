Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before blowing out windows, police say

Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a...
Sturbridge, MA police said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a cigarette, which led to an explosion in her car on July 22.(Sturbridge Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURBRIDGE, MA (WFSB) - A woman survived an explosion in her vehicle over the weekend, according to police.

Police in Sturbridge, MA said they responded to a call about a vehicle explosion on Charlton Road around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a car with all the glass blown out and all four doors open but still attached.

Firefighters reported that they found a woman with minor injuries, whom they treated at the scene. She refused to be transported to a local hospital.

Though the woman wasn’t identified, her vehicle had Connecticut plates.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday, but police said it was suspected that the woman may have been in the car with the windows closed huffing cans of compressed air. She then attempted to light a cigarette.

Police cited the American Addiction Centers in their news release.

“Huffing is a type of substance abuse that involves inhaling fumes from household substances in order to experience a high,” they cited.

“Often times these fumes are highly flammable,” said Chief John Grasso, Sturbridge Fire Department. “The buildup of these fumes inside the car followed by the attempt to light the cigarette appears to have caused an explosion resulting in the injuries to the female and the damage to the vehicle and surrounding vehicles.”

The Sturbridge Police Department responded to the scene and helped the owners of other vehicles that were damaged from the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dry, warm today, but nice; Oppressive heat and humidity to end the work week
Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice

Latest News

Lynn Clark, the former Chicopee School Superintendent who was indicted by a federal grand jury...
Former Chicopee School Superintendent court case ruling places evidence in question
Wilbraham crews respond to power outage caused by downed tree, wires
Wilbraham crews respond to power outage caused by downed tree, wires
What started as an innocent business for some boys in Easthampton turned into a summer they...
Easthampton teens go above and beyond to help family in need
Dry, but getting hot Wednesday. Heat Advisories begin Thursday for the valley.
Janna's Wednesday Forecast