AIC professor discusses impact of interest rate increase on your wallet

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates once again in order to fight inflation. It’s is the eleventh time in the span of 17 months that the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates.

In its latest move to beat down inflation, the Federal Reserve hiked up its bank lending rate by a quarter percentage point and economic experts think another increase may happen soon.

“There’s probably going to be another one in either next month or September, according to what the chairman of the Federal Reserve is saying,” said John Rogers, professor of economics at American International College

The latest action brings the federal funds rate to between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent. It could potentially impact the interest you pay on credit card debt, new car payments, or even your mortgage, whether you’re a first-time buyer or not.

“It’s caused a kind of a backup in the housing market, which has put a lot of pressure, particularly on younger people, young families who want to have a house and get on with their lives, but is just very difficult to do that,” Rogers explained.

Rogers told Western Mass News that the impact of this rate increase on the housing market will not be limited to short-term sales and rent. He said it could also deepen the country’s housing shortage.

“Now, people who are in a low-rate mortgage a year, a year and a half ago, you could get a mortgage for three percent. Now, you pay seven percent, so those people are reluctant to sell their house to move up because now, they are going to have to pay seven percent, so there aren’t houses available for the people that want to buy them to move into the housing market or even if they are, they can’t afford the mortgages,” Rogers added.

It’s something that local real estate broker Brenda Cuoco thinks will make home buyers purchase properties sooner rather than later.

“I think right now, if anything, people are just want to get in before that rate hike starts. You know, who’s to say that hike is going to be in three months, so I feel like, right now, everybody is just kind of bolting in and trying to capture in on either a 10-year ARM. A lot of people are doing that versus a 30-year fixed to get in at a lower rate and then they can always refi five to ten years down the road,” Cuoco noted.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, looking back a couple years, inflation rates were 5.4 percent in 2021, 9.1 percent in 2022, and this year we’re at three percent - closer to the federal reserve’s goal of two percent, meaning the efforts to beat down inflation are working.

Rogers also said that the increase in interest rates may be seen as a double-edged sword. He said it benefits the overall U.S. economy, but it may end up hurting how much consumers spend going forward and could even lead to unemployment.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.