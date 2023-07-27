Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street

Chicopee Police Cruiser
Chicopee Police Cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are conducting an investigation at a Chicopee business.

Chicopee Police said that the CVS on Center Street is closed while the department’s investigation unit is on-scene.

They added that “there are no threats to the community.”

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

