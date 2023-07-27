Conway still cleaning up from recent storms with more expected

CONWAY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many communities in Franklin County are still recovering from storms earlier this month. It has been an unprecedented month for much of New England as severe weather has devastated many communities across western Massachusetts.

“Washed out roads, of course, the heat and heavy rains like I’ve never seen,” said Scott Salzmin of Deerfield.

Fields Hill Road in Conway is just one of the several roads that was damaged from last week’s storm.

“The rainstorms are so erratic…it’s very unusual, you can just tell,” Salzmin added.

Véronique Blanchard, Conway’s town administrator, told us crews have been working hard, rain or shine, to make repairs across town, including along Route 116.

“It’s been hectic,” Blanchard said. “Right now, what we’ve been doing is finishing our initial damage assessment that needs to be sent to MEMA, so they know how much it’s costing us. Then that’s in their hands to make their determinations then our process will basically be to triage our roads and say which ones need to be worked on first to make sure everything is safe and passable.”

However, time is of the essence with more severe weather anticipated to hit the Bay State on Thursday.

“If we get more water and a wind event, it could bring down a lot of trees and wires. We can have power outages, and roads blocked yet again,” Blanchard explained.

She shared this message as the small town of Conway continues cleanup efforts.

“It’s been so wonderful to really see how many people and agencies in the state have come forward to give help. We’re just a tiny little town and we’re getting a lot of attention which we’re just so grateful for,” Blanchard added.

