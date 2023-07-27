Crews battling fire on campus of American International College in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are on the scene of a fire on the campus of American International College in Springfield.

Details are still limited about the cause of this fire, but when our crews arrived, the roof was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire as they battle heavy rain, winds, thunder, and lightning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told us the fire started in the roof of the building on the AIC campus, but the building was empty at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Again, it is not official right now if this fire was caused due to the storm, but we will continue to bring you the latest details as we receive them both on-air and online.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.