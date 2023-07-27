Storms Exit Tonight and Extreme Heat Is On Tap Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will mix with a bit of sunshine early this afternoon with temperatures into the mid to upper 80′s to near 90. It’s extremely humid with dew points into the lower 70′s. Heat indices will hover near 90. Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop this afternoon north and west then late afternoon and evening for great Springfield, and may bring damaging wind, flooding rainfall, frequent lightning and even a tornado or two. It will be rather breeze with a southwesterly wind at 10-20mph and gusts to 30mph. Stronger gusts can be expected in thunderstorms that develop!

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across western Mass this afternoon with an elevated risk for severe weather. Today remains a First Alert Weather Day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Mass. until 8 p.m.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass until Midnight

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Saturday evening for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and southern Berkshire County

Be sure to have your electronics charged up and generators ready to go today. Strong winds could bring down trees and wires in any storms that develop. Be sure to seek shelter and head to the basement or an interior room during intense storms. Also do not drive through flooded out roads. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ending this evening and skies should clear out overnight with some fog. Sunshine is back for tomorrow and temperatures should soar into the lower and middle 90s-by far our hottest day this week. Dew points also look high, which will likely make it feel closer to 100.

The humidity and some heat will linger into the start of Saturday with highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s with dew points in the 70s. However, a strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to our area followed by a change in airmass. Some severe storms are possible again along with a threat for flooding and flash flooding.

A cooler, drier airmass builds into New England late Saturday night behind a departing cold front. Lower humidity will give us a nice refreshing/comfortable feel and should help nighttime lows dip into the upper 40s and low 50s next week. Daytime weather is looking quiet Sunday into early next week with some sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. (A shower can’t be ruled out Sunday and Monday afternoons)

