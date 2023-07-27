Great Barrington Police arrest hit-and-run suspect

A Sheffield man has been arrested after a hit-and-run earlier this week.
A Sheffield man has been arrested after a hit-and-run earlier this week.(Arizona's Family)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 27, 2023
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Sheffield man has been arrested after a hit-and-run earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Great Barrington Police responded to reports of a two car crash on State Street. Police said one of the cars sped off from the scene.

The driver was spotted by officers speeding down Maple Avenue, where they were not able to pull the driver over. Officers continued to chase the car until the driver was met with Sheffield and New Marlborough officers waiting with stop sticks deployed.

The driver is identified as 47-year-old Brian Gilligan from Sheffield.

The victim was taken to Fairview Hospital where they were treated and released with minor injuries.

Gilligan now faces several reckless driving and negligent operation charges.

