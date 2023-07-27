Police: Springfield man accused of murdering roommate

Robert Woods
Robert Woods(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One man is facing charges after allegedly murdered his roommate Thursday morning.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to an apartment on the 0-100 block of Euclid Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday to assist an ambulance.

When police arrived, they found an adult male on an apartment floor suffering from an apparent stab wound.  He was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

Walsh added that a suspect, identified as 63-year-old Robert Woods, was located approximately a half-hour later and was placed under arrest.  Woods reportedly lived in the same apartment as the victim.

Woods has been charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

