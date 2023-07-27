Recent flooding affects local buisness in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a break from the recent stretch of wet weather here in western Mass. and before significant heat fully sets in. Many took the chance to eat out this evening. The sun was out today and so were many people who say they were excited to finally be able to enjoy the summer weather.

After severe flooding and rain, the South Hadley marina saw devastating damage over the past couple of weeks that destroyed their docks and flooded their parking lot.

One local resident couldn’t believe how things changed at her go-to spot.

“Everything looks different, and then it was chaotic and flood-y and there’s not great parking. It’s just messy,” said Alex Tately of South Hadley.

As the marina continues to repair, the on-site restaurant has also seen fewer customers.

“The weather has definitely impacted us a little bit. We’re missing all of our boats that are in our waters all summer long. The boaters are like our family. They come in multiple times a day sometimes so we are definitely missing them.” said Grace Szydziak, manager of The Boathouse Restaurant in South Hadley.

Szydziak tells Western Mass News the recent damage has left many customers wondering if they’re still open.

“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls every day even asking if we are open, if the parking lot is still flooded, if they can even come down because of the damage to the docks and how the water is,” said Szydziak.

South Hadley residents Alex Tately and Courtney Karen say the wild weather has kept them inside for most of the summer.

“Today has been the first day I have been out all summer. It’s too rainy, too hot. I feel like I can’t even take my dog out for a walk,” said Tately.

“I definitely feel like I haven’t been able to enjoy my summer,” Karen added.

While Szydziak assures customers the popular restaurant is operating business as usual, she says the recent weather has dampened business.

“We have a lot of outdoor spaces here so anytime it rains we are lacking in these spaces,” Szydziak noted.

She’s optimistic the warmer temperatures will bring along with it more patrons.

“It’s going to be good to have a full weekend with no rain. A lot of positive sun coming down on us!” Szydziak stated.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.