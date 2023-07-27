Sunny, Hot and Humid for Storm Clean Up Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties and southern Berkshire County through Saturday evening...

Severe thunderstorms marched across the southern portion of western Mass today and brought significant damage, heavy rain and lightning. Areas hit particularly hard included Westfield, which picked up a 66mph wind gust, to Springfield and Chicopee-which saw widespread wind damage.

Weather conditions continue to quiet as severe storms move to the south and eastern coast. A stray downpour or rumble of thunder is possible through about 8-9pm, then skies partially clear out overnight with areas of fog developing. Staying warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Hot and humid again Friday, but with full sunshine expected and no threat for rain or storms. A Heat Advisory is up again for the day with peak heating around 2-6pm. Temperatures should climb into the lower 90s with a heat index for the valley getting to 95-100 degrees. Breezes look light from the west and skies remain mostly sunny into the evening. Dew points remain around 70, so still a very hot and humid air mass in place.

Oppressive heat and humidity will last through Saturday before we finally get some changes. Dew points look tropical Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front and with some sunshine looking likely in the morning, temperatures should climb back into the middle and upper 80s. The heat index in the valley may get back into the 95-100 degree range. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms and isolated flash flooding are expected with the passing cold front Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Much lower humidity on the way as a drier, cooler air mass builds into New England behind a departing cold front. Humidity should lower throughout the day Sunday and we remain in a comfortable range through Wednesday. There’s a very low shower risk Sunday and Monday, but the dry air should win out and we will see plenty of sunshine. Our weather turns warmer, more humid and unsettled late in the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.