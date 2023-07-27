Thursday storms leave damage in Westfield, Springfield

The storms that rolled through the region on Thursday behind damage in several communities.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Victoria Street in Springfield, a large tree came crashing down across the road and took down some utility lines with it.

Police have a section of Victoria Street blocked off. It’s uncertain, at this time, when it will reopen.

In Westfield, a tree down over some parked cars in the parking lot next to The Hanger Pub and Grill.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

