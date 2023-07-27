Town by Town: Community meeting, Bella the Therapy Dog, Chicopee Farmers market

Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Chicopee, and Agawam.
By Addie Patterson, Ty Coney, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Chicopee, and Agawam.

A meeting was held in Springfield Wednesday, focused on improving the community. The meeting was focused on improving Springfield’s South End neighborhood. Residents and businesses, came together with law enforcement to think of different ways they can reduce criminal activity within the city, and improve the quality of life.

Moving to Agawam, a read-along event was held at the Agawam public library Wednesday morning. Children aged 3-5 years old were invited to read their favorite story to Bella the Therapy Dog. The library says Bella loves to hear different stories and make new friends. Wednesday’s event took place from 10 until 11 a.m.

Finally, town by town takes us to Chicopee, where a farmers market was held on Mount Carmel Ave this morning. The market ran from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this afternoon. The event will return every Wednesday now until September 13th.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study has ranked the state’s public school systems as the top of the class nationally.
Best and Worst School Systems: how Massachusetts ranked
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A severe weather risk Thursday for damaging storms, flooding and extreme heat and humidity.
Hot and Humid Thursday with a Severe Thunderstorm Threat
DJ Hernandez was charged with threatening, according to Bristol police.
Arrest warrant: Brother of Aaron Hernandez planned shootings at UConn, Brown
Crews respond to a rollover crash on I-91 in Springfield near Exit 1 Monday afternoon.
1 hospitalized after vehicle goes over bridge on I-91 south in Springfield

Latest News

One local resident couldn’t believe how things changed at her go-to spot.
Recent flooding affects local buisness in South Hadley
One local resident couldn’t believe how things changed at her go-to spot.
Recent flooding affects local buisness in South Hadley
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
After recent rain and flooding, concerns about mosquitoes have many communities on alert.
Concern grows over uptick in mosquitoes in Pioneer Valley