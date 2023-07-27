Town By Town: Gary Rome Hyundai presented awards, Starfires prep for Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Town by Town is taking you to Holyoke and Springfield.

Motor America visited Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke Thursday, to present two prestigious awards. The award is given only to the top car dealers. Hyundai presented Gary Tome with the 2022 Hyundai Board of Excellence award as well as the Global Dealer award. A variety of aspects go into these awards, including the company’s sales, service, and customer satisfaction.

Lastly, in Springfield, the Westfield Starfires prepping in Forest Park Thursday for Sunday’s big game. The Starfires will play against the Pittsfield Suns at 4 p.m. on July 30th. The event will also have pre-game family fun activities, starting at 1:30 p.m.

