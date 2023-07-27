West Springfield grandmother-grandson duo to appear on ABC’s ‘Generation Gap’

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a big night for one family in West Springfield. They got the chance to win a lot of money on a hit television game show and it airs Thursday night on ABC40.

“We never thought in a million years that we would be on the show,” said Generation Gap contestant Colton Robinson.

For grandmother-grandson duo, Ellen and Colton Robinson, it was a dream come true. The West Springfield natives are the latest pair to make it on the hit ABC game show, Generation Gap. Colton, 14, still remembers where he was when he heard the good news.

“I was coming home from school and I didn’t think it was the phone call from one of the producers and I was so shocked and my heart was racing,” Colton Robinson explained.

It was then time to prepare, but Ellen told Western Mass News they weren’t that worried.

“We did watch the show for season one and we love playing trivia games,” Ellen Robinson said. “I say I’m young at heart and he’s an old soul, so our gap isn’t too big.”

That gap is possibly not visible to the human eye. The two said they’ve always had a tight bond and this moment just one of many that brought them close together.

“We have the same neurosurgeon. I had a brain tumor removed in 2005 and Colton had his sack removed because of spina bifida within 24 hours of his birth,” Ellen Robinson explained.

Those strong family ties are one of the tools they brought on the show to help them hopefully win it all. Colton did do some research just to be safe.

“…Lot of studying websites and stuff like that,” Colton Robinson noted.

The longtime fans said playing the game on stage is quite different than playing quietly on the couch, but they’re glad they could share a once-in-a-lifetime moment with someone they love.

“Wonderful ‘cause, you know, we watched the whole season and now to be on the set, playing the game, trying to win, it was great,” Colton Robinson added.

You can catch the Robinsons Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC40 to see how they did.

