AIC, Springfield officials assess damage to campus building following two-alarm fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials with American International College in Springfield and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno met Friday to assess the damage left by a fire at an on-campus building.

“What you see is devastating, but it could have been worse,” said AIC President Hubert Benitez.

A massive fire on the AIC campus on Thursday afternoon forced firefighters to battle heavy rains, strong winds, thunder, and lightning as they put out the flames that broke out at Courniotes Hall.

“This building impacts nursing students, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and public health, so our health science enterprises, although we have a brand-new state-of-the-art Center for Health Sciences. All of the simulations for nursing take place here, so that’s our immediate need, how to do we provisionally and what we do right now is temporary,” Benitez added.

Crews are working to put out a two-alarm fire on the campus of American International College in Springfield

Benitez said a strike of lightning sparked the blaze, which quickly spread and engulfed the roof of the building.

“This was a tough fire, heavy winds, heavy rains…no injuries,” said Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hess.

Benitez was joined by Sarno and the chair of AIC’s board of trustees to assess the damage, but the biggest question was how will this impact the hundreds of students in the health science program, with the fall semester set to begin on August 29.

“We already received emails from students asking, ‘Will I have classes?’ We are assuring that every single student will have access to their classes. Maybe not in this building because it’s not workable right now, but we will have alternate spaces for them to pursue their courses,” Benitez explained.

We’ve learned staff and students who use the building will be relocated across campus, including at the former Homer Street School next door. The city of Springfield also announced that they will help with the damages.

“We are going assist and see what we can do on the city side. I know on a federal side, Congressman Neal, this is near and dear to his heart. Governor Healey has also reached out,” Sarno said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.