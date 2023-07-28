Comedian Colum Tyrell performing at Roar Comedy Club

MGM Springfield Sign
MGM Springfield Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Comedian Colum Tyrell will be taking the stage at Roar Comedy Club at MGM Springfield on Saturday.

After beginning his career in his home country of Ireland, Tyrell moved to New York City and quickly became one of the fastest rising comics in the scene. He is a regular at the Comedy Cellar, the Stand Comedy Club, and Stand Up New York.

“Now, it’s only been recently that things are really rolling for me. I did The Tonight Show last year and that really seemed to help. It brought me up a level. It doesn’t change a whole lot in your personal life, but it seems to give you a badge,” Tyrell explained.

You can catch Tyrell Saturday night at Roar Comedy Club. The show kicks off at 8 p.m.

