Connecticut man arrested following Springfield traffic stop

William Hill of Bridgeport, CT is facing charges after a traffic stop in Springfield
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Connecticut man is facing charges following a traffic stop in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers conducted that stop near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Dickinson Street around 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 after seeing an unregistered vehicle.

Their investigation also found that the driver, identified as 27-year-old William Hill of Bridgeport, CT, allegedly had a suspended license.

Walsh added that a search of the vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of a loaded large-capacity gun.

Hill was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a high-capacity magazine or feeding device, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Three passengers, who were inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, were released.

