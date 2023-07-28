Crews battle Chicopee house fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a house fire on Dorrance Street in Chicopee early Friday morning.

The call came shortly before 3:30 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, there were flames shooting out of the roof from the two-alarm fire.

Chicopee Deputy Fire Chief Douglas Sanford said that firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes after the first calls came in.

“Smoke detectors are very important. They are the first line of defense to get you out of the house,” Sanford explained.

Sanford also told us one police officer was being evaluated for a knee injury at a local hospital. No word yet on that officer’s condition. Outside of that, no other injuries to report and no fatalities have been reported as well

The cause and origin of this fire are currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.