East Longmeadow man sentenced for deadly 2021 crash in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The driver of the car that hit and killed a motorcyclist and injured the passenger has learned his sentence.

On May 19, 2021, 59-year-old Aleksandyr Saykin of East Longmeadow pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Niles N. Robbins.

Officials said that Saykin was driving eastbound on Route 9 in Belchertown when he swerved into another lane. That lane was occupied by Robbins and another passenger on the motorcycle. According to investigators, it caused Saykin to slam on his breaks and crash into the SUV.

Robbins died shortly after the crash and the motorcycle passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Saykin pleaded guilty to a single charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He will serve three years of probation and not be allowed to drive a vehicle during this time. Authorities also said that he will also do 100 hours of community service and will need to complete a safe drivers course.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.