Erving police officers help save injured bear cub

An injured bear cub is safe and recovering, thanks to help from two Erving police officers.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An injured bear cub is safe and recovering, thanks to help from two Erving police officers.

Police officials said that Officer Brandon Bryant and Sgt. Adam Paicos responded to State Road, also known as Route 2, Thursday night for a call of a bear cub that had been struck by a car.

When they arrived on-scene, they said in a social media post that they found a “a protective mama bear concerned for her injured cub and safety of her other cub.”

The injured cub suffered a significant leg and foot injury. They were able to safely secure the cub and, with help from Shelburne Control Dispatch, made contact with a biologist.

Police added that the cub was turned over to MassWildlife and then taken to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton for treatment. Eventually, the cub will go to rehab facility in New Hampshire.

“The rehabilitation center will give the cub the best opportunity to heal with the hope of being released back into the wild within a year,” police explained.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

