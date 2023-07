GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and firefighters responded to a crash on New Ludlow Road in Granby on Friday.

According to police, crews were called to the scene around 9 a.m. after a car struck a landscape trailer and rolled over.

No injuries have been reported.

The road was closed, but has since reopened.

