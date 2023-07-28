Northampton’s mayor selects new fire chief

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra has named the next chief for the city’s fire department.

Current Northampton Assistant Fire and Rescue Chief Andrew Pelis will be sworn-in as interim chief on July 28 while his formal appointment awaits city council confirmation in August.

Pelis began his career as a firefighter in Northampton in 1998, moving through the ranks as a training officer, fire prevention officer, hazmat technician, shift captain, deputy chief, assistant chief, and now chief.

“I’ve served my entire career as a firefighter in the City of Northampton, and I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this dedicated and capable team of public servants,” Pelis said in a statement.

The announcement from Sciarra on Friday comes after previous fire chief Jon Davine was selected as Massachusetts’ next state fire marshal.

