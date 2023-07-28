Northampton’s mayor selects new fire chief

Andrew Pelis has been named the next chief of the Northampton Fire Department.
Andrew Pelis has been named the next chief of the Northampton Fire Department.(City of Northampton)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra has named the next chief for the city’s fire department.

Current Northampton Assistant Fire and Rescue Chief Andrew Pelis will be sworn-in as interim chief on July 28 while his formal appointment awaits city council confirmation in August.

Pelis began his career as a firefighter in Northampton in 1998, moving through the ranks as a training officer, fire prevention officer, hazmat technician, shift captain, deputy chief, assistant chief, and now chief.

“I’ve served my entire career as a firefighter in the City of Northampton, and I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this dedicated and capable team of public servants,” Pelis said in a statement.

The announcement from Sciarra on Friday comes after previous fire chief Jon Davine was selected as Massachusetts’ next state fire marshal.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews battled the flames at American International College for hours.
AIC: two-alarm building fire on-campus caused by lightning strike
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday afternoon forecast
Hot & humid today, cold front brings storms tomorrow then relief
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Thursday storms leave damage in Westfield, Springfield
PHOTOS: damage, sights from Thursday’s storms
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

MGM Springfield Sign
Comedian Colum Tyrell performing at Roar Comedy Club on Saturday
Crews battle Chicopee house fire
Crews battle Chicopee house fire
This weekend, the Westfield Starfires will play a game just a few miles east of their home at...
Westfield Starfires bringing game, youth clinic to Springfield on Sunday
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street
Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Center Street