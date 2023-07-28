Officials: unattended cooking caused Holyoke kitchen fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An overnight fire damaged an apartment in Holyoke.

Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 48 Holy Family Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday after fire alarms started sounding and smoke was coming from an apartment.

Firefighters arrived and found a kitchen fire that was being kept under control by a sprinkler system and they were able to quickly put it out when they got there.

All residents of the apartment building, except those that lived in the impacted apartment, were able to return home.

Officials determined that the fire was caused by unattended cooking and they are urging people to remember to stand by their stoves when coooking.

No injuries were reported.

