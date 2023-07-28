Police: teen arrested, gun seized at Holyoke Mall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A teenager is facing charges after allegedly being found illegally having a gun at Holyoke Mall.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives had been investigating a 15-year-old juvenile suspect and received information on July 20 that he was illegally possessing a gun in Holyoke.

Springfield authorities contacted Holyoke Police and other investigators to help look for the teenager. He was found at Holyoke Mall and was taken into custody.

The juvenile was arrested by Holyoke Police and a loaded large-capacity gun was seized.

Walsh added that due to the suspect’s age, his name and charges will not be released.

